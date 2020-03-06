Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $79,786.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $351,579.00 and approximately $79,786.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

