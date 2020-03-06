McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

