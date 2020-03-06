MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,993 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of MEDNAX worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

MD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 524,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.