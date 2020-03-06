Mercury Price Tops $0.0080 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Mercury has a market cap of $803,577.00 and approximately $7,853.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

