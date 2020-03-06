Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Insider Buys $32,445.00 in Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) insider Patrick Mccreery acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $32,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $65,690.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,911. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meredith by 28.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Meredith by 21.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

