Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Holdings Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 130.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.13% of Merus worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.08. Merus NV has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

