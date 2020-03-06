MESG Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One MESG token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, MESG has traded 11% lower against the dollar. MESG has a total market capitalization of $524,555.00 and approximately $972,760.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,338,585 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. MESG’s official website is mesg.com.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

