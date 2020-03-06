Metal (MTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.11 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003566 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX and Upbit. Metal has a market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

