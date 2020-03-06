Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $570,055.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, QBTC, Bitfinex and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,727,037 coins and its circulating supply is 77,726,932 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitfinex, HitBTC, CoinBene, QBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

