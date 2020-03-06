Metronome Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006557 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $13.77 and $33.94. Metronome has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $735,362.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,783,562 coins and its circulating supply is 10,259,313 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.