Michael Ashley Acquires 36,685 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57).

LON:BARC traded down GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 130.94 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 73,622,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.38. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered Barclays to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

