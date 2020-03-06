MinexCoin (MNX) Reaches Market Cap of $313,058.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $313,058.00 and $44,089.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,556,498 coins and its circulating supply is 6,224,985 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

