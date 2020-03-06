Mithril Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.35 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ZB.COM, BitForex and OKEx. Mithril has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $4.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank, Bithumb, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinExchange, BitForex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

