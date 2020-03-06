Moin (MOIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,869.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Moin has a market cap of $46,869.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,014,503 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

