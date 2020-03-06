Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £290,949.30 in Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Mondi stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.49) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,591 ($20.93). 2,962,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. Mondi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12 month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,628.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,635.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,869.44 ($24.59).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

