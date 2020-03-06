Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Hits $271,519.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $271,519.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,419,908 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

