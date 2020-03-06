Monroe Capital Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $219.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

