Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $35,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,330. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. 1,126,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,486. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

