MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MTS Systems worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 1,681.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MTS Systems by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSC. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of MTS Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $706.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Harrison acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.53 per share, for a total transaction of $60,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $212,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

