Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.50 Per Share

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MYI traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,046 ($13.76). 253,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.27. Murray International Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 11.36 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,299.50 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider David Hardie bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £648.72 ($853.35).

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

