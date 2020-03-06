Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Holdings Decreased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Myokardia makes up 1.4% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Myokardia worth $53,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,080,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Myokardia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Myokardia by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at $6,945,000.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,325,444.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $3,537,630. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $63.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.00. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

