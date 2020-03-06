MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Getting Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) have been trending extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MYR Group earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MYRG stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,282. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $438.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYRG. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

