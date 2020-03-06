Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Cut by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250,817 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Natera worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,928 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

