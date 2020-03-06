National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 402,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIZZ. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

