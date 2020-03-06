NavCoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $90,844.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and cfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,046,889 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

