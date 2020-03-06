Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Navistar International earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Navistar International’s analysis:

Shares of NAV stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,253. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.01.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

