Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Purchases £199.50 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney bought 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £199.50 ($262.43).

Shares of LON:NEXS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 204 ($2.68). The company had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.10.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.