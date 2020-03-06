NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson Purchases 8,307 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson purchased 8,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $149,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Peter Svennilson bought 38,758 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $697,256.42.

On Thursday, February 27th, Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,364. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Svennilson Peter grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

