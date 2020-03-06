Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of ROST opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

