Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Buys $29,700.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 13,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. Norwood Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

NWFL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.