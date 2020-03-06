Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $733,455.00 and approximately $825.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.