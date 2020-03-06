Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,761. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $54,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

