OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

