Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $720.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million. Option Care Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. Option Care Health has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

