Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Purchases $39,555.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Douglas James Suttles acquired 2,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Douglas James Suttles acquired 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,703. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

