Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, Kyber Network and MXC. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $189.18 million and approximately $544.38 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 188,531,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,531,175 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Iquant, Coinbit, BitMart, TOKOK, FCoin, BW.com, Crex24, WazirX, BCEX, OKEx, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, MXC, Coinall, C2CX, HitBTC, DDEX, CoinPlace, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Bittrex, OKCoin, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, BitMax, BigONE, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Binance, KuCoin, P2PB2B, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

