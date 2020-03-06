PayPie Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $681.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

