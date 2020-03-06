PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Earnings Results

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

NASDAQ PCTI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 135,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,172. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Get PC Tel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.