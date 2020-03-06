Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75,781.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, HitBTC and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.72 million and $75,781.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,040,874 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Tux Exchange, WEX, Bitsane, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Poloniex, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

