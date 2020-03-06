Peony (PNY) One Day Volume Tops $2,121.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $58,196.00 and $2,121.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,417,552 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,724 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

