Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for approximately 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Perficient worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $211,758.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,195.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

