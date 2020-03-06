Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Cap of $12.77 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

