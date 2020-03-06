Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 83,301 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

