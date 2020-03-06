Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $559.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

