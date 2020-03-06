Pirl Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $508,015.00 and approximately $7,942.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 66,202,109 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

