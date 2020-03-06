PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on PlayAGS from to in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.21. 645,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,864. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.