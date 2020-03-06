POA (POA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $128,112.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $128,112.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.