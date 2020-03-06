Polis Reaches Market Cap of $6.44 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $6.44 million and $9,428.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,709,010 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

