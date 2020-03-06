Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,693 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Principal Financial Group worth $35,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 721,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,922. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

