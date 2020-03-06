PRIZM Price Tops $0.16 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. PRIZM has a market cap of $157.88 million and approximately $550,307.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008880 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

